Court Adjourns Reference Against Malik Riaz Till Sep 15

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 07:54 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 15, on a reference against property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain pertaining getting allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim's land for Behria Icon Tower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 15, on a reference against property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain pertaining getting allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim's land for Behria Icon Tower.

The AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the NAB submitted its comments against the acquittal pleas of the co-accused including Yousaf Baloch and Ghulam Arif.

Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi gave arguments on NAB's comments in the reference. However, defence counsel Farook H. Naek prayed the court to adjourn hearing till next date as he wanted to file new petitions on fresh grounds under NAB amendment Ordinance. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till September 15.

