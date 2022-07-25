UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Reference Against Mandviwala Till Aug 28

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till Aug 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned hearing till August 28, in Kidney Hills Housing Scheme reference against former Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to leave of AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Saleem Mandviwala had also filed one-day exemption from hearing in the case. The co-accused had filed acquittal plea in the case and the court had reserved its verdict in it which would likely to be announced on next hearing.

The NAB had alleged Saleem Mandviwala to assist the other accused in sell of the plots of the said housing society.

The accused purchased shares of a company with share of his money, it added.

