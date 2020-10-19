UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Reference Against PPP's Senator Till Nov 16

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Court adjourns reference against PPP's senator till Nov 16

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on a Lok Virsa corruption reference till November 16, against PPP's Senator Rubina Khalid and other accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on a Lok Virsa corruption reference till November 16, against PPP's Senator Rubina Khalid and other accused.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a corruption reference initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Rubina Khalid, Mazharul islam and others.

The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till November 16, due to absence of the prosecution witness.

