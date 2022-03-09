Court adjourns reference against Shahid Khaqan till Mar 16

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference till March 16, against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference till March 16, against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

The defence lawyers, during the hearing, continued cross examination with prosecution witness Nasir Bashir.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused appeared before the court along with their legal team.

During cross examination, the witness said his company had not taken the contract of any LNG project from 2004 to 2013. He said that his company had been working with other companies on commercial projects. The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 16, wherein the cross examination with the witness would continue.