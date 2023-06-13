Court adjourns reference against Shahid Khaqan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others till July 16.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the LNG case lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The defence lawyer pleaded that the LNG deal was approved by the cabinet not by his client alone.

The court adjourned further hearing till July 16, wherein the lawyers would continue their arguments.