Court adjourns reference against Shaukat Aziz till Oct 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till October 13, against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others in a reference pertaining to illegal appointments.

The court postponed the indictment of accused due to incomplete attendance and instructed them to ensure their presence on next hearing.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case against Shaukat Aziz and other co-accused. The prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Usman Masood appeared before the court.

The court had already declared Shaukat Aziz as proclaimed offender due to continuous disappearance and had separated his case.