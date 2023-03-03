An Accountability Court on Friday adjourned hearing in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Sindh's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others till April 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court on Friday adjourned hearing in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Sindh's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others till April 6.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of the relevant accountability judge Muhammad Bashir.

It may be mentioned here that the accused had challenged the admissibility of the reference after the amendments in the NAB law and the court had sought arguments against the petitions.