Court Adjourns Reference Against Zardari Till Mar 15

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:08 PM

Court adjourns reference against Zardari till Mar 15

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till March 15, on Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till March 15, on Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing of the reference connected with fake accounts scam without further proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Nadeem Bhutto on their lawyers request.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and a prosecution witness also appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, an employee of Asif Ali Zardari associated with Zardari House Islamabad Amjad Ikhlaq approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the NAB's call up notice through his lawyer Farouk H. Naek.

The petitioner had stated that he had no connection with any transaction of fake bank accounts and the NAB call up notice for March 12, was baseless.

Previously, the notice was served to him for February 17, but he sought time from NAB due to sickness. However, he was again served call up notice for March 12.

The petition prayed the court to stop NAB action against him and grant him post arrest bail in the matter.

