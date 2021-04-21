Court adjourns reference against Zardari till May 6

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till May 6, in mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till May 6, in mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the fake accounts reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

However, the arrested accused could not be produced before the judge from Adilala Jail due to law and order situation around the twin cities.

The defence lawyers informed the court that the situation was still not normalized due to which the accused could not be brought.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next date.