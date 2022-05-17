Court adjourns reference against Zardari till June 9

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till June 9, on a reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till June 9, on a reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billions.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and defence lawyer Barrister Shera Rajpur.

The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to former president on medical grounds. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 9, as the matter was already pending with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).