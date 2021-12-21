Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal till Jan 12

The accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 12, on graft references against ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former minister of inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 12, on graft references against ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former minister of inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal.

During hearing in reference against Gilani, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its comments against the acquittal plea of a co-accused Inam Akbar and prayed the court to dismiss it as the matter fall into the jurisdiction of anti graft watchdog. The court also granted time to NAB for comments on acquittal plea of another accused Umar Farooq.

The reference had alleged ex-prime minister and other accused for granted of illegal advertising campaign to favor a private firm. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case.

Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing till January 12, on a Naroval sports City Complex reference against former minister and PMLN's leader Ahsan Iqbal. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to leave of NAB prosecutor.