UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns References Against Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal Till Jan 12

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:06 PM

Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal till Jan 12

The accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 12, on graft references against ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former minister of inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 12, on graft references against ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former minister of inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal.

During hearing in reference against Gilani, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its comments against the acquittal plea of a co-accused Inam Akbar and prayed the court to dismiss it as the matter fall into the jurisdiction of anti graft watchdog. The court also granted time to NAB for comments on acquittal plea of another accused Umar Farooq.

The reference had alleged ex-prime minister and other accused for granted of illegal advertising campaign to favor a private firm. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case.

Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing till January 12, on a Naroval sports City Complex reference against former minister and PMLN's leader Ahsan Iqbal. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to leave of NAB prosecutor.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz January Court

Recent Stories

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

1 minute ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

1 minute ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

1 minute ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

1 minute ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

5 minutes ago
 28 books for children launched

28 books for children launched

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.