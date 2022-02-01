UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns References Against Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Court adjourns references against Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal

The accountability courts of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing in references against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-minister Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The accountability courts of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing in references against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi adjourned without further proceeding till February 8, due to the leave of AC-I Muhammad Azam Khan.

Ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and other people had been named in the reference.

However, AC-III Syed Asghar Ali postponed hearing on Naroval sports City Complex reference against Ahsan Iqbal till February 10. The hearing was adjourned on the request of the defence lawyer. The former Federal minister was accused of misusing his powers in execution of the project.

