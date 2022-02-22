Court adjourns references against Pervaiz Ashraf till Mar 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 15, in rental power references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-I Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding due to absence of NAB prosecutor.

NAB had named Pervaiz Ashraf and others in reference pertaining to Reshman and Gulf power plants references.