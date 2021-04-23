Court adjourns rental power reference till May 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing of rental power reference against former Federal secretary Ismail Qureshi and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case till May 7, without further proceeding as the identical matter was pending before Islamabad High Court.

The defence lawyer pleaded that they had challenged the trial court's decision in IHC and prayed the court to adjourn hearing till the decision.