Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Accountability Court on Thursday recorded the statement of a witness in the rental power reference against the former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and adjourned the hearing till May 29.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over non-appearance of other accused except Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's lawyer Arshad Tabrez informed the court that he would file an exemption plea for his client's attendance.

While hearing the case, Judge Nasir Javed asked about the other accused and their lawyers, and warned that the bail applications would be cancelled due to absence of the accused.

The accountability court also sought a list of the accused. After resumption of the hearing two absent accused appeared before the court, and the statement of a witness was recorded.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 29.