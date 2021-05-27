Court adjourns RPP reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till one week in Naudero II Rental Power Project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Former prime minister appeared before the court and submitted power of attorney of his representative lawyer Arshad Tabraiz.

He informed the court that his counsel Farook H. Naek couldn't attend the proceeding due to engagements. He said that Arshad Tabraiz would appear before court as his representative during his absence. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case.

The bureau had filed the reference against the PPP leader for alleged abuse of power when he was serving as the minister for water and power. The bureau has alleged that the accused incurred a loss of Rs75 million to the national exchequer. It had alleged that the accused tried to transfer the machinery of the Guddu Power Plant to the Naudero II power plant. It added that NEPRA later did not approve the transfer of the machinery. The accused had earlier issued a processing fee of Rs 75 million for the transfer of the machinery, the reference said. It added that the accused inflicted a loss to the national exchequer by paying fees for illegal work.