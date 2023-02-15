Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till February 22, in Sara Inam, a Canadian citizen, murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till February 22, in Sara Inam, a Canadian citizen, murder case.

District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabani heard the case in which the cross-examination of the witnesses was continued.

Prosecution witness and Muharar Shahzad Town Police Station Muhammad Aitzaz said the accused Shahnawaz Amir had confessed before the police that he had killed his spouse Sara Inam with the hit of dumbbell.

After this, the cross-examination of head constable Javed Mukhtar was also conducted. The further hearing was then adjourned till February 22.