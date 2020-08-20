UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Suit Against Sharif Family Till Sept 12

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:05 PM

A civil court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a suit against Sharif family over illegal occupation of 4000 acres of land in Jati Umra, Raiwind, till September 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A civil court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a suit against Sharif family over illegal occupation of 4000 acres of land in Jati Umra, Raiwind, till September 12.

Senior Civil Judge Fozia Saira conducted hearing on a suit filed by one Abdul Rauf, a Punjab University professor.

Two lawyers on behalf of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz, submitted their power of attorneys and requested the court for granting time to file the reply.

The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing till September 12.

The petitioner had argued that Sharif family occupied 4000 acres of his ancestral land in Jati Umra , Raiwind. He submitted that the land was purchased from the government in 1911-12 and he had all relevant records. He pleaded the court to issue directions for retrieving the land and payment of the rent.

