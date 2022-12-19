ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati in the controversial tweet case till Tuesday.

Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan heard the bail plea of Azam Swati.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Dr Baber Awan argued that the complainant in the first information report registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was not an aggrieved party while the maximum punishment in such a case was Rs 1,000 fine.

Later the court adjourned the case till Tuesday wherein Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi will present his arguments.