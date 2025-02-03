Court adjourns terrorism case against PTI leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing till February 10, on terrorism case against PTI’s leadership with regard to protest and violence in capital.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case and postponed hearing due to the lawyers’ strike.

The accused including Faisal Javed Khan, Wasiq Qayyum and others appeared before the court.

The accused’s lawyers were supposed to give arguments today against the application of anti-terrorism law in FIR but the hearing was postponed.