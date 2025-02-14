Court Adjourns Terrorism Case Against PTI Leaders Till Feb 17
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday adjourned hearing till February 17, on a case against PTI leaders including Faisal Javed pertaining to protest and riots in capital.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Faisal Javed’s counsel didn’t give arguments on his application seeking to remove anti-terrorism clauses from the case.
The court adjourned hearing of the cases due to incomplete attendance of the accused. Defence lawyer Sardar Masroof and Amna Ali Advocate appeared before the court.
The Islamabad’s I-9 Police Station has registered a case against the PTI leaders.
