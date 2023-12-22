Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The judge who initially expresses concerns over absence of Bushra Bibi has allowed till the next date of hearing the plea for exemption from personal appearance before the court today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) A local court on Friday expressed concerns over absence of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, in the ongoing case regarding an alleged illegal marriage.

Sessions Judge Qudratullah was hearing the case.

Usman Gul, the counsel for Bushra Bibi, appeared before the court and argued that Bushra Bibi was sent to jail because the court had previously ordered for jail trial. He also informed the court that she had security threats on her way to court, so she was sent to the jail for hearing of the case.

However, the judge remarked that she should have been appeared before the court.

The court directed the counsel to present her before the court and put off further hearing till her personal appearance.

Later, the counsel of Bushra Bibi filed a plea and sought one-day exemption from personal appearance bfore the court. The court allowed his plea and adjourned the case till Jan 2, 2024.

The case involving Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi is about allegations of illegal marriage.

Khawar Maneka , the former husband of Bushra Bibi, had approached the court in the case and sought action against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.