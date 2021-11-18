Court adjourns Toshakhan reference against Zardari, Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till December 9, in Toshakhana vehicles reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The court adjourned further hearing on the graft reference on the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by NAB against PPP's top leadership. The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also been named in the reference but declared absconder on continuous disappearance.

NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola, defence lawyer and prosecution witnesses including Asim and Haji Abdul Rasheed appeared before the court.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president on request of his lawyer Farooq H. Naek.

The NAB prosecutor on the occasion prayed the court to grant more time for submission of comments against the acquittal pleas of the accused. The judge accepted the request and adjourned the case till December 9.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned on another reference against Asif Zardari pertaining to Rs8 billion suspect transaction till December 9. Farooq H. Naek informed the court that their case was pending with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and it had issued stay order against the proceeding.