Court adjourns Toshakhana case till Jan 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari till January 28.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president on request of his lawyer Farouk H. Naek.

During the course of proceeding, Zardari's lawyer continued cross examination of prosecution witness Zubail Saddiqui.

The witness said that was recruited as assistant in cabinet division and he had been holding charge of additional section officer toshakhana in February 29.

The witness said that he was retired on October 24, 2020, adding that he did not remember about the notification of his charge of additional section officer.

After this, Farouk H. Naek requested the court to leave owing to the engagements in Supreme Court.