Court adjourns toshakhana criminal case till Friday

A lower court on Thursday granted one-time exemption from attendance to PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and adjourned hearing till tomorrow in toshakhana criminal case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A lower court on Thursday granted one-time exemption from attendance to PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and adjourned hearing till tomorrow in toshakhana criminal case.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the criminal case lodged by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Giving final arguments into the case, ECP's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz read out the affidavit of Imran Khan before the court and said that form-B had mentioned immovable and moveable property of the accused. During hearing, an associate lawyer of Imran Khan objected over the arguments and said that how it could be done in the absence of senior lawyer Khawaja Haris and requested the court to adjourn the hearing till 3:30pm.

The judge said that the court was not going to reserve the verdict but the arguments would be heard. The court asked the ECP's counsel to continue his arguments.

Amjad Pervaiz said that chairman PTI and his wife had not declared any vehicle or jewelry in the documents submitted to the commission. He pointed out that the value of 300 kanal house and other assets including furniture etc owned by Imran Khan is declared worth only 500,000.

The accused had declared the value of four goats worth Rs200,000, he said, adding that the declaration of other assets was a big issue more than toshakhana gifts.

The lawyer said that the former prime minister had received toshakhana gifts after paying 25% price. The case of prosecution is that these gifts were also considered as assets, he said. He said that the accused had declared the four goats every year but he didn't disclose the details of jewelry and gifts.

He further said that the defence said had admitted the gifts but their defence was that they had sold out the gifts against Rs58 millions. The defence lawyer against objected on the arguments and prayed the judge have a recession which was accepted by the court.

As the hearing resumed after a break, associate lawyer Amna Ali adopted the stance that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had reserved the judgment against their identical appeals after hearing arguments. The judgment of the high court is awaited.

After this, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.