Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The lower court on Thursday deferred the hearing of the Toshakhana II case involving the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) and Bushra Bibi.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the Toshakhana II case.

The session, held at the Judicial Complex instead of Adiala Jail, concluded without any proceedings and was adjourned until March 11.