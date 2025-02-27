Open Menu

Court Adjourns Toshakhana II Case Hearing Against PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

He lower court on Thursday deferred the hearing of the Toshakhana II case involving the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The lower court on Thursday deferred the hearing of the Toshakhana II case involving the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) and Bushra Bibi.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the Toshakhana II case.

The session, held at the Judicial Complex instead of Adiala Jail, concluded without any proceedings and was adjourned until March 11.

Recent Stories

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

2 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

2 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

3 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

1 minute ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

6 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

6 minutes ago
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairma ..

Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress

6 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

1 minute ago
 Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festiv ..

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

6 minutes ago
 Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket t ..

Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament

1 minute ago
 Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

6 minutes ago
 Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woma ..

Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan