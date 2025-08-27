Open Menu

Court Adjourns Toshakhana-II Case Till Aug 30

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A special court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till August 30, on Toshakhana-II case against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

Judge Shahrukh Arjamand couldn’t hear the case at Central Jail Adiala due to which the hearing was adjourned without proceeding.

Next hearing would be held on August 30.

