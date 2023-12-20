Open Menu

Court Adjourns Toshakhana Reference Proceedings Till Jan 4

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 07:49 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till January 4, in Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s leader Nawaz Sharif and others

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani was also named in the case.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that the investigation officer in the reference was changed and requested the judge to grant some time for case preparation.

However, the defence lawyer said that the objections had been raised in the case and six applications were filed. He prayed the court to issue directives on these applications.

There were five more miscellaneous applications in the case, he said.

Meanwhile, Yousaf Raza Gilani’s counsel filed exemption from appearance request on behalf of his client. He said Mr. Gilani couldn’t appear before the court due to the election campaign.

The court summoned the case investigation officer on next hearing and adjourned the case.

