Court Adjourns Vandalism Case Against PTI Founder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and others pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra, who heard the case, issued a show-cause notice to the Adiala Jail Administration for not producing the PTI founder before him through video link.
At the outset of hearing, a report was submitted to the court regarding the appearance of PTI founder which stated that due to non-availability of internet service the accused could not be produced.
At this, the court said that the same report was submitted in the previous hearing, and subsequently issued a show-cause notice to the jail administration.
Co-accused Tanveer Hussain and Ali Nawaz Awan submitted their requests for exemption from appearance, while accused Raja Khuram Shehzad, Aamer Mehmood Kayani and Jamshed Mughal appeared before the court.
