Open Menu

Court Adjourns Vandalism Case Against PTI Founder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Court adjourns vandalism case against PTI founder

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and others pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and others pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra, who heard the case, issued a show-cause notice to the Adiala Jail Administration for not producing the PTI founder before him through video link.

At the outset of hearing, a report was submitted to the court regarding the appearance of PTI founder which stated that due to non-availability of internet service the accused could not be produced.

At this, the court said that the same report was submitted in the previous hearing, and subsequently issued a show-cause notice to the jail administration.

Co-accused Tanveer Hussain and Ali Nawaz Awan submitted their requests for exemption from appearance, while accused Raja Khuram Shehzad, Aamer Mehmood Kayani and Jamshed Mughal appeared before the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Internet Jail Same Jamshed From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

4 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPA ..

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

4 minutes ago
 NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

7 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern acti ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..

7 minutes ago
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

7 minutes ago
 Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses ..

Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan

32 minutes ago
 National Consultation on strengthening response to ..

National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence

4 minutes ago
 Governor KP for improving education system on prio ..

Governor KP for improving education system on priority

4 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, famil ..

LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

4 minutes ago
 KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights ..

KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of road ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan