Court adjourns verdict of £190m corruption case till Jan 6

(@FahadShabbir)

The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned its decision in the £190 million corruption reference involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi until January 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned its decision in the £190 million corruption reference involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi until January 6.

The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the adjournment during a hearing on the case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Khalid Yusuf Chaudhary, representing the defense, appeared before the court and remarked that a verdict was anticipated. However, Judge Rana remarked that the decision would not be announced today.

Citing upcoming holidays and an ongoing high court course, the judge stated that the new date for the verdict would be determined shortly. The court later set January 6 as the next date for the announcement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Judge Rana had reserved the verdict on December 18 after hearing the arguments at Central Jail Adiala. The case revolves around allegations related to £190 million, which were reportedly misused by the PTI founder and his spouse.