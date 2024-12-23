Open Menu

Court Adjourns Verdict Of £190m Corruption Case Till Jan 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Court adjourns verdict of £190m corruption case till Jan 6

The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned its decision in the £190 million corruption reference involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi until January 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned its decision in the £190 million corruption reference involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi until January 6.

The Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the adjournment during a hearing on the case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Khalid Yusuf Chaudhary, representing the defense, appeared before the court and remarked that a verdict was anticipated. However, Judge Rana remarked that the decision would not be announced today.

Citing upcoming holidays and an ongoing high court course, the judge stated that the new date for the verdict would be determined shortly. The court later set January 6 as the next date for the announcement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Judge Rana had reserved the verdict on December 18 after hearing the arguments at Central Jail Adiala. The case revolves around allegations related to £190 million, which were reportedly misused by the PTI founder and his spouse.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Holidays Nasir January December Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: ..

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch

1 minute ago
 Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

1 minute ago
 US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' ..

US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns

1 minute ago
 Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving p ..

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

7 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

7 minutes ago
 France's new government to be announced Monday eve ..

France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee

7 minutes ago
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hinde ..

Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..

5 minutes ago
 Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of sh ..

Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables

5 minutes ago
 Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom ..

Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win

5 minutes ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan