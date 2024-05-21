Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of the former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

The court delayed the indictment due to the absence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The authorities submitted a medical certificate for Parvez Elahi, stating that he was sick and undergoing medical tests and that he was also not allowed to travel.

At this, Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta adjourned further proceedings until June 3 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next date.

Jail officials produced accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab, during the proceedings, while other co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.