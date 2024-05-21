Court Again Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others In Illegal Recruitment Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
An anti-corruption court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of the former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of the former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.
The court delayed the indictment due to the absence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The authorities submitted a medical certificate for Parvez Elahi, stating that he was sick and undergoing medical tests and that he was also not allowed to travel.
At this, Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta adjourned further proceedings until June 3 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next date.
Jail officials produced accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab, during the proceedings, while other co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..16 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development26 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities26 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2436 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered36 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors49 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal49 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..49 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate53 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi53 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized53 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG41 minutes ago