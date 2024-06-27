Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment case

An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed indictment of former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed indictment of former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 8 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next date of hearing.

Anti-Corruption Court Duty Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings wherein Muhammad Khan Bhatti was produced after being brought from jail. The other accused, who were on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.

A counsel, on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, submitted an exemption application along with a medical certificate, stating that his client was ill and doctors had advised him against traveling.

His rib fracture is not fully healed and he also had a heart disease, he added. He pleaded with the court to exempt Parvez Elahi from personal appearance for one day.

At this, the court allowed the application and exempted Parvez Elahi from personal appearance, adjourning the hearing until July 8.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.