Court Again Delays Indictment Of Shehbaz, Hamza In Sugar Mills Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:13 PM

Court again delays indictment of Shehbaz, Hamza in sugar mills case

An accountability court on Wednesday again delayed the indictment of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in supplementary reference of Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday again delayed the indictment of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in supplementary reference of Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The court delayed the indictment due to non-appearance of Shehbaz Sharif.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till August 6 and summoned Shehbaz Sharif and his son for indictment on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz.

At the start of proceedings, a counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance.

To which, the court questioned the non-appearance of Shehbaz Sharif and observed that it gave three weeks time to him after being tested positive for COVID-19, whereas a common patient recovered from the disease in two weeks. Whether his fresh test had been conducted or not, it questioned.

The counsel submitted that Shehbaz Sharif was 69 years old and a cancer survivor and it was the reason that caution was being exercised.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif would be tested for COVID-19 on July 2 and the Lahore High Court had also sought his test report. He pleaded with the court to grant exemption to his client for today.

However, a NAB prosecutor opposed the request, saying that Advocate Muhammad Nawaz was appearing as pleader on behalf of Shehbaz. He requested court to indict both accused.

To which, Shehbaz Sharif's counsel assured that his client would appear on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the court allowed Shehbaz Sharif's application for exemption and adjourned further hearing till August 6.

The NAB had filed supplementary reference in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were accused in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills.

Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

