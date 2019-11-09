Court again dismisses Rana Sanaullah' bail plea

A special court on Saturday again rejected bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A special court on Saturday again rejected bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case.

Special Court Judge Shakir Hussain conducted the proceedings on bail petition filed by the PML-N leader.

Advocates Farhad Ali Shah and Zahid Bukhari argued on behalf of Rana Sana and submitted that their client was roped in a baseless case.

They submitted that Punjab Safe Cities Authority' CCTV footage contradicted the prosecution story and it was a case of further inquiry.

They submitted that their client was a heart patient and he was ready to surrender his passport. They pleaded with the court for granting bail to their client.

However, Anti-Narcotics Force's ( ANF) prosecutor opposed the bail plea, saying that no fresh grounds were submitted.

The court has already dismissed the bail plea on these grounds earlier, he added.

The court after hearing arguments reserved the verdict for some time but later, dismissed the bail plea.

It was the second bail petition, filed by Rana Sana in the case.

Earlier, the duty judge had dismissed Rana Sana's bail petition on September 20. But granted bail to five co accused.

The ANF had already filed an interim challan in the special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah.It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

On July 01, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.