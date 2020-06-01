UrduPoint.com
Court Again Summons Farzana Raja In Graft Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:18 PM

Court again summons Farzana Raja in graft case

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday again summoned PPP's leader Farzana Raja on June 19, in a reference pertaining to corruption in Banazir Income Support Program

Former chairperson BISP Farzana Raja could not appear before the accountability court.

To this the court again served her a summon notice.

It may be mentioned here that Mrs. Raja was accused of granting contracts to four advertising agencies against the law which caused a loss of worth 500 million rupees to national exchequer.

