Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A trial court on Wednesday granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI's chairman Imran Khan in toshakhana criminal case and summoned him again in personal capacity for recording the statement on next hearing.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the criminal case against former prime minister Imran Khan lodged by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requested the court to grant one-time exemption from attendance to the former prime minister and adjourned hearing for today as senior counsel Khawaja Haris was busy in Supreme Court. He requested the court to adjourn the case till Monday.

The ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan opposed the request of the defence side and informed the judge that the top court had rejected the plea of Imran Khan seeking stay against the proceeding in toshakhana case. He further said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also not issued any stay order and prayed the court to proceed the trial.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that it was a matter of only one day and requested the court to adjourn case after the holidays of Muharram so that chairman PTI could receive the questionnaire from the court himself. The judge said that then the court summons the accused till 2:00pm noon.

After a recession, ECP's counsel Amjad Pervaiz argued that the accused should know that what the case was against him as it would be heard at various forums. During hearing, the court also prepared a questionnaire comprising 35 questions with regard to the statement of Imran Khan under Section-342 CRPC and it was shared with the defence lawyer.

The asked the lawyer to ensure the attendance of Imran Khan tomorrow otherwise arrest warrants would be issued against him. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.