Open Menu

Court Again Summons Imran Khan For Statement In Toshakhana Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in toshakhana case

A trial court on Wednesday granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI's chairman Imran Khan in toshakhana criminal case and summoned him again in personal capacity for recording the statement on next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A trial court on Wednesday granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI's chairman Imran Khan in toshakhana criminal case and summoned him again in personal capacity for recording the statement on next hearing.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the criminal case against former prime minister Imran Khan lodged by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requested the court to grant one-time exemption from attendance to the former prime minister and adjourned hearing for today as senior counsel Khawaja Haris was busy in Supreme Court. He requested the court to adjourn the case till Monday.

The ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan opposed the request of the defence side and informed the judge that the top court had rejected the plea of Imran Khan seeking stay against the proceeding in toshakhana case. He further said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also not issued any stay order and prayed the court to proceed the trial.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that it was a matter of only one day and requested the court to adjourn case after the holidays of Muharram so that chairman PTI could receive the questionnaire from the court himself. The judge said that then the court summons the accused till 2:00pm noon.

After a recession, ECP's counsel Amjad Pervaiz argued that the accused should know that what the case was against him as it would be heard at various forums. During hearing, the court also prepared a questionnaire comprising 35 questions with regard to the statement of Imran Khan under Section-342 CRPC and it was shared with the defence lawyer.

The asked the lawyer to ensure the attendance of Imran Khan tomorrow otherwise arrest warrants would be issued against him. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Holidays Criminals Islamabad High Court From Top Court Muharram

Recent Stories

Skardu witnesses huge surge in flights

Skardu witnesses huge surge in flights

2 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits east of Vanuatu: USG ..

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits east of Vanuatu: USGS

2 minutes ago
 Single-use plastic items banned in Capital from Au ..

Single-use plastic items banned in Capital from August 1: Federal Minister for C ..

2 minutes ago
 Hungarian Parliament Would Veto Ukraine's Accessi ..

Hungarian Parliament Would Veto Ukraine's Accession to NATO - Party Head

2 minutes ago
 One Killed, 16 Injured in Cargo Vessel Fire Off Du ..

One Killed, 16 Injured in Cargo Vessel Fire Off Dutch Coast - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for ..

Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for postgraduate students

23 minutes ago
Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adapt ..

Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adaptation Plan

24 minutes ago
 NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

53 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Ban ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

28 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

28 minutes ago
 Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

5 minutes ago
 President for greater economic collaborations with ..

President for greater economic collaborations with Tunisia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan