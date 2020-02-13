UrduPoint.com
Court Again Summons Malik Riaz In Bahria Icon Tower Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:36 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday again served summon notices to Bahria Town's Chairman Malik Riaz and other accused in a case pertaining to Bahria Icon Tower, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday again served summon notices to Bahria Town's Chairman Malik Riaz and other accused in a case pertaining to Bahria Icon Tower, Karachi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir summoned Malik Riaz and other accused on March 2, to answer in the above graft case connected with the fake accounts scam. The court directed the all accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing.

The others summoned included former senator Yousaf Baloch, Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, Liaquat Qaimkhani, Waqas Raffat, Ghulam Arif, Khawaja Shafique, Abdul Subhan Memon, Jamil Baloch, Afzal Aziz, Syed Mohammad Shah, Khurran Arif, Abdul Karim Paleejo and Khawaja Badeeuz Zaman.

As per the reference, the accused persons caused over Rs100 billion loss to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of an amenity plot related to Bagh Ibne Qasim where Bahria Town constructed the tower.

