LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court Thursday again summoned opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif's wife and daughter in money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail officials produced the co-accused. The officials told the court that Hamza Shehbaz could not be produced due to his illness.

The NAB prosecutor submitted a report about Suleman Shehbaz's arrest warrants. He apprised that the accused could not be arrested as he had gone abroad. He apprised the court that the bureau had approached the foreign ministry for the arrest of the accused.

At this, the court remarked that arrest warrants of Suleman Shehbaz would remain intact.

Shehbaz Sharif and his daughter, Javeria Ali, also appeared before the court, during the proceedings.

Shehbaz regretted for being late and stated that he did not commit any corruption. He stated that he did not receive any salary during his three tenures as chief minister and claimed that his decisions caused loss to the business of his sons and brother. He said that he extended benefit to farmers by increasing price of sugar cane.

The court noted that Shehbaz Sharif would be given adequate time, adding that his complete statement would be recorded even if it would take 10 days time.

Subsequently, the court ordered for giving away reference copies to the accused and adjourned further proceedings till Sept 14 .

The court summoned Shehbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shehbaz and daughter Rabia Imran on the next date of hearing while extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz.

The NAB had filed the reference against Shehbaz Sharif family in the money laundering case. Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named the accused in the reference comprising 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.