Court Again Summons Two Witnesses For Testimony Against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:41 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday directed two prosecution witnesses to ensure their attendance on next hearing on September 12, in rental powers projects reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday directed two prosecution witnesses to ensure their attendance on next hearing on September 12, in rental powers projects reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The court adjourned hearing of the case as the two witnesses including Shah Muhammad and Ali Ahmed skipped this day proceeding.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister and other accused. The co-accused appeared before the trial court, however, Pervaiz Ashraf didn't attend the proceeding due to grant of exemption.

The Rental Power Project case pertains to private power companies that faced allegations of having received more than Rs22 billion mobilisation advance from the government to commission the projects but failed to set up any plant.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) politician who served as premier between June 22, 2012 and March 25, 2013, is accused of misusing his authority to get approval from the cabinet Economic Coordination Committee for an increase in the down payment to the rental power companies from 7 to 14 per cent to overcome the power crisis in the country.

