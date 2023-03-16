UrduPoint.com

Court Allows 5-day Remand Of Revenue Official In Missing Record Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Court allows 5-day remand of revenue official in missing record case

Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Camp Muzaffargarh, Thursday allowed five-day physical remand of a revenue official in a case related to the disappearance of the official record

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Camp Muzaffargarh, Thursday allowed five-day physical remand of a revenue official in a case related to the disappearance of the official record.

Anti-Corruption Muzaffargarh circle inspector Arshad Khan Rind produced Hassan Rafiq, a Qanoongo of revenue department, before the court and sought his physical remand for recovery of the missing official record.

According to the prosecution, during his duty at Mauza Hassan Pur Tarand, the official property transfer documents and others in the custody of the accused official had disappeared and a case was registered against him with Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Muzaffargarh circle. He was arrested and produced before the court today.

Related Topics

Corruption Circle Muzaffargarh Court

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

15 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

10 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

6 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

7 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.