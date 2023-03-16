Court allows 5-day remand of revenue official in missing record case

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Camp Muzaffargarh, Thursday allowed five-day physical remand of a revenue official in a case related to the disappearance of the official record.

Anti-Corruption Muzaffargarh circle inspector Arshad Khan Rind produced Hassan Rafiq, a Qanoongo of revenue department, before the court and sought his physical remand for recovery of the missing official record.

According to the prosecution, during his duty at Mauza Hassan Pur Tarand, the official property transfer documents and others in the custody of the accused official had disappeared and a case was registered against him with Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Muzaffargarh circle. He was arrested and produced before the court today.