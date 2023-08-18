Court allows Ahad Cheema to travel abroad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Friday allowed caretaker prime minister's Advisor Ahad Khan Cheema to travel abroad.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by Ahad Khan Cheema for the purpose.

Ahad Cheema, through the application, submitted that he wanted to go to Australia on a week-long visit and pleaded with the court to grant permission in this regard.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed two references, including Ashiana Iqbal Housing and assets beyond means, against Ahad Cheema.