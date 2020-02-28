(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ): A banking court on Friday ordered for auction of properties of a loan defaulter Imran Ali Yousaf, son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

The judge of banking court-IV passed the orders while allowing a suit, filed by a private bank for recovery of its loan.

Imran took Rs 25.4 million loan from a private bank and he was bound to repay it in 240 installments. However, he deposited only 120 installments.

The bank lawyer implored the court that Imran had secured the loan from the bank by getting pledged his properties - a two-kanal house in DHA and other commercial properties.The counsel informed the court that the respondent had failed to repay the amount. He requested the court to pass an order for auction of his properties for recovery of the loan amount.

An auctioneer appointed by the court also submitted a plan for auction of the properties. The auction will be held on March 27.