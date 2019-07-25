UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Allows Bilawal To Meet Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Court allows Bilawal to meet Zardari

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal's Legal Counsel Sardar Latif Khosa had filed an application to Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir seeking permission for his client to meet Zardari, who was currently in NAB custody under physicalremand.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the request.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Three people killed in road accident in Arifwala

55 seconds ago

India urged to take Trump's statement positively, ..

57 seconds ago

Petrol prices likely to be decreased next month

9 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forc ..

6 minutes ago

China pledges to further cooperation with UK as ne ..

6 minutes ago

Short summer courses continue at RAC

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.