Court allows Bilawal to meet Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday allowed Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal's Legal Counsel Sardar Latif Khosa had filed an application to Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir seeking permission for his client to meet Zardari, who was currently in NAB custody under physicalremand.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the request.