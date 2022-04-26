Court allows Dua Zahra to go wherever she wants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A local court on Tuesday allowed the missing Karachi girl, Dua Zahra, to go wherever she wants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A local court on Tuesday allowed the missing Karachi girl, Dua Zahra, to go wherever she wants.

Earlier, the police produced the girl before Judicial Magistrate Tasawar Iqbal at Model Town courts after recovering her from Okara.

In her statement, Dua claimed to be 18 years old, adding that she came from Karachi of her own free will and no body kidnapped her.

She submitted that she had married of her own free will and she was happy with her husband.

At this stage, the police requested the court to send the girl to Darul Aman.

However, the girl submitted that she did not want to go Darul Aman and there was no danger to her life.

Subsequently, the court allowed Dua Zahra to go wherever she wants.

Dua Zahra was missing for last ten-day from Karachi's Shah Faisal Colony.