Court Allows Facilities To Shahid Khaqan In Jail

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:06 PM

Court allows facilities to Shahid Khaqan in jail

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday allowed former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to avail facilities in jail.Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings on an application filed by Mr Abbasi's sister

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday allowed former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to avail facilities in jail.Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings on an application filed by Mr Abbasi's sister.

The court remarked that facilities should be allowed to Mr Abbasi alike former president Asif Ali Zardari, including home-cooked food, AC, tv, toaster and fridge.The former prime minister had also requested for a microwave oven, a computer, a tablet, a bed, a table and a mosquito killer in his prison.

