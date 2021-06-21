Court allows interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

(@fidahassanain)

Both PML-N leaders have secured bail as only one day is left from their appearance before Federal Investigation Agency in a case related to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) The court has allowed interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills scandal.

Both father and son reached the sessions court to get bail in the case. The PML-N workers were also present there.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza both are due before Federal Investigation Agency investigating their alleged role in Ramzan Sugar mills scandal.

Last week, FIA had summoned Shahbaz Sharif in an inquiry related to the sugar mills scandal that led to a shortage and an extraordinary hike in the commodity’s prices.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif told additional session judge Ali Abbas that he was not a director of the sugar mill and was involved in policy making.

“I had refused to subsidise the sugar mills in the past. I was asked to reduce the price of sugarcane but I refused. I did not want to harm the farmers,” Shahbaz said.

The judge asked Shehbaz’s counsel that whether this was the first bail application to which he said, “yes”. The court allowed interim bail to Shahbaz and Hamza and ordered them to submit bail bonds of Rs1 million each. The court granted them bail till July 10.