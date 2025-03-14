Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

(@Abdulla99267510)

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti passes order on a plea moved by Ahsan Iqbal against Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) The District and Sessions court on Friday allowed more time for final arguments in PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against PTI leader Murad Saeed.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti passed the order on a plea moved by Ahsan Iqbal against Murad Saeed.

During the hearing, Murad Saeed’s lawyer sought more time for final arguments which the court accepted, and adjourend the hearing until March 18.

Qaiser Imam’s assistant lawyer appeared on behalf of Ahsan Iqbal while Murad Saeed was represented by an assistant counsel.

Ahsan Iqbal filed a Rs10 billion defamation suit against Murad Saeed, who had accused him of receiving Rs70 billion in bribes related to the Multan-Sukkur Motorway project.