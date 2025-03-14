Court Allows More Time In Ahsan Iqbal’s Defamation Case Against Murad Saeed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2025 | 05:09 PM
Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti passes order on a plea moved by Ahsan Iqbal against Murad Saeed
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) The District and Sessions court on Friday allowed more time for final arguments in PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against PTI leader Murad Saeed.
Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti passed the order on a plea moved by Ahsan Iqbal against Murad Saeed.
During the hearing, Murad Saeed’s lawyer sought more time for final arguments which the court accepted, and adjourend the hearing until March 18.
Qaiser Imam’s assistant lawyer appeared on behalf of Ahsan Iqbal while Murad Saeed was represented by an assistant counsel.
Ahsan Iqbal filed a Rs10 billion defamation suit against Murad Saeed, who had accused him of receiving Rs70 billion in bribes related to the Multan-Sukkur Motorway project.
Recent Stories
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..
TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR
Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attock DPO Holds Open Court to Address Citizen Grievances50 seconds ago
-
DC Battagram directs strict measures for quality wheat supply, holds open court with traders52 seconds ago
-
Minister Yousaf highlights Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) role in Muslim identity, calls for caution on ..54 seconds ago
-
Rs 2.2mn recovered from shopkeepers during ten days of Ramazan1 minute ago
-
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed2 minutes ago
-
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque11 minutes ago
-
2 POs involved in theft & cheque dishonor cases nabbed11 minutes ago
-
5 drug peddlers netted with over 4.5 kg charas11 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at Valmiki Mandir Bahawalpur to celebrate Holi11 minutes ago
-
Doctors, activists demand on International River day'free flowing of River Indus'11 minutes ago
-
Scholarship, laptops, e-bikes approved for mines workers' children11 minutes ago
-
Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award announced for footballer, Muhammad Riaz21 minutes ago