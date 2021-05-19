Court allows NAB plea for closing inquiry against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday allowed plea filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for closing illegal appointments' inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad heard the application filed by the Bureau.

In his final arguments, the NAB prosecutor argued before the court that the main accused had expired whereas the other accused had retired. He further submitted that the NAB chairman and its executive board had given the approval for closing the inquiry. He pleaded with the court for granting final approval to close the inquiry.

At this, the court reserved its verdict but later, allowed the application filed by the bureau.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already granted final approval for closing two inquiries against Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and their family members over charges of accumulating assets beyond means, on May 3, 2021.

The bureau had filed applications for closing three inquiries initiated 20 years ago against Chaudhry brothers. The first inquiry against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his family members was related to allegations of accumulating assets beyond means. Similarly, the second was against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and the family, accusing them of acquiring assets beyond their means. The third was against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for making illegal appointments in local government departments.

The Chaudhry brothers had challenged the inquiries against them before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2020. They stated that the investigation officer had recommended closing inquiries against them and the regional board also approved the same in 2017 and 2018. However, NAB chairman approved reinvestigation and bifurcation of the inquiries against them after 20 years. They asked the court to set aside the authorisation of the inquiries and the order for their bifurcation for being unlawful.

In January, the NAB had told the LHC that the inquiries had been closed for want of evidence.