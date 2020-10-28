Court allows NAB to close inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif in plot allotment case

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to close a twenty-year old inquiry against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in connection with illegal allotment of 12 plots.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan heard the application filed by the bureau for the purpose.

A NAB prosecutor argued before the court that no evidence was available against the accused as all relevant record had been lost in the fire incident at Lahore Development Authority's building.

He further submitted that two men, nominated in inquiry, had passed away. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for closing the inquiry.

Shehbaz Sharif had been accused of allotting 12 plots to his favorite persons. However, the allotment was cancelled after the bureau launched an inquiry.

It is pertinent to mention that a NAB board had already given approval for closing the inquiry in a meeting held last March.

