Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

A prosecutor representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) expresses the need for time to review the plea.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2023) An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday allowed former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif to provide his statement in the Toshakhana case.

The counsels of the PML-N Supremo appeared before the court and requested the court's permission for his client to provide a statement in the Toshakhana case.

In response, the NAB prosecutor expressed the need for time to review the plea. The judge queried, “What is the problem in recording Nawaz Sharif’s statement?” Eventually, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo was granted permission to record his statement in the case, and the hearing was adjourned until November 30.

The reference involves ex-PM Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, accused of acquiring luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying only 15 per cent of the actual price.

In 2020, Nawaz Sharif was declared a 'proclaimed offender' in the Toshakhana reference, with a permanent arrest warrant issued due to his persistent non-appearance.

Currently, Sharif is on bail in the Toshakhana case. AC Judge Muhammad Bashir oversaw the Toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, and others during the hearing.